Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $299.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

