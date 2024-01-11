E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group increased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 75.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 64.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

