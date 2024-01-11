WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.78-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day moving average of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

