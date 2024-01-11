SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.84 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get SMART Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMART Global

SMART Global Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.