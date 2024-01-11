WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.