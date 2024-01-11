SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 10.3 %

SGH stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

