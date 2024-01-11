Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

RWX stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

