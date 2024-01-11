Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,129 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

