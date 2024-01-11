iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

