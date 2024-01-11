Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.65% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,245,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 93.7% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 33,912.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA ACES opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

