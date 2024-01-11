Money Design Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

GNR opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

