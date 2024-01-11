Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $56.52.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.