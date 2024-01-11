Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 424,121 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises about 2.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

