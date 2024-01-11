Poplar Forest Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 2.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Oshkosh worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

