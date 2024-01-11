Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,775 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 2.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

