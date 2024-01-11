Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

