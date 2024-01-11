Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

