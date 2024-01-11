KeyCorp Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.