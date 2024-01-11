Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
