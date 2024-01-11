Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

