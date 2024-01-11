Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Position Raised by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF makes up 6.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.78% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

