Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

