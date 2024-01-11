Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.