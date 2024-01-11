Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $197.43 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

