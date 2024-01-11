Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

