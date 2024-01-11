Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

