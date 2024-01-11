Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 177,959 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.59% of WNS worth $84,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

WNS stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

