Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $91.31 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.02% of Azenta worth $91,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.22 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

