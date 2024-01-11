Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,903 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $92,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,447,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.99 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

