Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.58% of Fair Isaac worth $125,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,199.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,092.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $940.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $584.44 and a 1-year high of $1,200.34.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

