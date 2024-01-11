Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297,149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $128,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $3,501,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.8 %

APTV opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.