Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $142.54 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,770 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $142,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LIN opened at $405.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

