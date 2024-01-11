Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.