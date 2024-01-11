Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
