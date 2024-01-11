Assetmark Inc. Sells 291,543 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,543 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,669,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 158,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

