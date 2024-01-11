Assetmark Inc. Has $31.54 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,688 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Snap-on worth $31,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

SNA opened at $282.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average of $271.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.