Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,354 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

