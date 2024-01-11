Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of Principal Financial Group worth $34,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PFG stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

