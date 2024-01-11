Assetmark Inc. Has $41.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $41,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 336,482 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

