Assetmark Inc. Purchases 17,090 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.