Assetmark Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $35,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WSM opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $209.27.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 reasons to buy the dip in KB Home
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.