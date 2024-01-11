Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 7,008 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

