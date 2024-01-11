VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

