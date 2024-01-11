Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.07.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

