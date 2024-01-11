Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Tops $64.97 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $884.59 million and $64.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.23 or 0.05465231 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00083183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12706089 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $59,591,668.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

