Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Tops $204.82 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.86 or 0.00014140 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $204.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00151974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.61877444 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 909 active market(s) with $187,481,223.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.