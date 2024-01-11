TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $530.54 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,107,895,372 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

