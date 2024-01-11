G999 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,221.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00083183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001546 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

