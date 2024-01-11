Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $408.11 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

