Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,845 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

