WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

